New Loganair flights from Aberdeen to Brussels, Haugesund and East Midlands
- 9 September 2019
Three new Loganair routes from Aberdeen International Airport - including Belgium and Norway - have been announced.
The flights will be to Brussels from 28 October, and Haugesund and East Midlands from 24 February next year.
Loganair commercial director Kay Ryan said: "These services are important links for the offshore and maritime industries but each always has a distinct leisure offering."
Tickets will be on sale from Tuesday.