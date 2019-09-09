Image copyright Loganair

Three new Loganair routes from Aberdeen International Airport - including Belgium and Norway - have been announced.

The flights will be to Brussels from 28 October, and Haugesund and East Midlands from 24 February next year.

Loganair commercial director Kay Ryan said: "These services are important links for the offshore and maritime industries but each always has a distinct leisure offering."

Tickets will be on sale from Tuesday.