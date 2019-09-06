Image copyright Donna Forsythe

A 75-year-old man has been taken to hospital after his car plunged down an embankment in Aberdeenshire.

The silver Toyota Avensis came to rest next to buildings at the foot of the embankment, off Harbour Road in Gardenstown, on Thursday afternoon.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with injuries which were described as not life-threatening.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances, a height appliance, and a line rescue vehicle.

Aberdeenshire Council said temporary barriers would be erected until permanent repairs were arranged.