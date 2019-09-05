Image copyright Rossiter family Image caption Aaron Rossiter's body was found last week

Relatives of a man whose body is believed to have been moved after his death to where it was found have called for a change in the law.

The body of Aaron Rossiter, 25, was discovered outside in the Ythan Terrace area of Ellon last week.

The circumstances of his death and how his body came to be there are being investigated by police.

It is not a crime under Scots law to move a body, unless it was in an attempt to conceal a crime.

Mr Rossiter's family has now launched an online petition.

It states: "We want to make it a criminal offence for failing to report a death; for removing and dumping a deceased body."

His sister Nikita Rossiter posted on social media: "A law needs to be created for failure to report a death and for dumping a body. Nobody deserves this and someone should be held accountable."

'Investigation ongoing'

Police Scotland said: "Officers attended the sudden death of a 25-year-old man in the Ythan Terrace area of Ellon on Thursday 29 August.

"An inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death is still ongoing."

A Crown Office spokesman said: "The procurator fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man in Ellon.

"The investigation into the death, under the direction of Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFIU), is ongoing.

"The family will be kept updated in relation to any significant developments."

A Scottish government spokeswoman said: "It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation."