Rescue launched as sailing club boats capsize in Peterhead Marina
- 4 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A number of people had to be pulled from the water in Aberdeenshire after their boats capsized.
Police and HM Coastguard were called to Peterhead Marina following the incident at about 18:05 on Wednesday.
Officers said members of a local sailing club were involved, however there were no injuries and instructors were able to rescue all individuals from the water.
A police spokesman confirmed "all souls have been accounted for".