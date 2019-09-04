Image copyright Getty Images

A number of people had to be pulled from the water in Aberdeenshire after their boats capsized.

Police and HM Coastguard were called to Peterhead Marina following the incident at about 18:05 on Wednesday.

Officers said members of a local sailing club were involved, however there were no injuries and instructors were able to rescue all individuals from the water.

A police spokesman confirmed "all souls have been accounted for".