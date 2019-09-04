NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Three treated following house fire in Methlick

  • 4 September 2019

Three people were treated for the effects of breathing in smoke following a house fire in Aberdeenshire.

The fire broke out at a cottage at Ardo near Methlick in the early hours.

At its height, 28 firefighters were involved. It took about three hours to bring under control.

The condition of the three casualties is not yet known.

