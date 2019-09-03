Image caption A climate protest was held in Aberdeen

Energy giant Total could invest up to $10bn (£8.3bn) in the North Sea over the next five years.

Chief executive Patrick Pouyanne made the announcement at the major Offshore Europe conference as it began in Aberdeen.

He warned that cost discipline must be maintained as a matter of urgency.

About 50 people took part in a climate change protest - organised by the campaign group Extinction Rebellion - outside the conference venue.

Mr Pouyanne said Total had looked at joint decommissioning projects with fellow major energy players Shell and BP.

He also explained that the company intended to participate in an upcoming bidding round for offshore wind developments in Scotland.

The conference is the first major event being held at the new P&J Live/The The Event Complex Aberdeen venue, which has replaced the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC).