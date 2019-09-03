NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Eight candidates standing in Aberdeen by-election

  • 3 September 2019
Sandy Stuart and Brett Hunt Image copyright Aberdeen City Council
Image caption Sandy Stuart, left, died and Brett Hunt resigned

Candidates from seven political parties and an independent will stand in a by-election to win seats on Aberdeen City Council.

Two people will be elected to serve the Bridge of Don ward when voters go to the polls on 3 October.

It comes after the death of the SNP's Sandy Stuart in July.

This was followed by the resignation of Conservative Bridge of Don councillor Brett Hunt.

More on this story