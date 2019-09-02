NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Former police inspector Keith Farquharson faces wife murder charge in Aberdeen

  • 2 September 2019
Alice Farquharson Image copyright POLICE SCOTLAND
Image caption Alice Farquharson was found dead in Aberdeen

A former police inspector has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife in Aberdeen.

Alice Farquharson, 56, was found at a house in the city's Angusfield Avenue last week.

Keith Farquharson, 60, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Mrs Farquharson was a pupil support assistant at Hazlehead Primary School.

Image caption Police were called to Angusfield Avenue

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites