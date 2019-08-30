Image caption The staffing issue is at Dr Gray's in Elgin

Elective Caesarean sections at a Moray hospital which has faced staffing issues are moving to Aberdeen Maternity Hospital due to more shortages.

Maternity services at Dr Gray's in Elgin were downgraded in July last year, with some women being sent to have their babies elsewhere.

NHS Grampian said elective Caesareans would move to Aberdeen from next week.

It is hoped it will only be for a "temporary period". The maternity unit will remain available for other births.

NHS Grampian said it was a similar situation to the period between July and November last year when elective Caesarean sections were halted at Dr Gray's due to a shortage of specialist staff.

An action plan aimed at reinstating maternity services at Dr Gray's was approved in May.

Dr Jamie Hogg, clinical director at Dr Gray's, said: "This is disappointing and we're sorry we've had to take this step which will hopefully be for a temporary period.

"Our priority is to provide the safest, best quality care for Moray mothers possible.

"The maternity unit at Dr Gray's will remain available for low risk, non-Caesarean births and, aside from elective Caesarean sections, other patient services should not be affected."

Midwifery staff are said to be contacting the "small number" of women who have a date booked for an elective section to discuss alternative arrangements.

Any other expectant mothers with concerns are being asked to contact their midwives.