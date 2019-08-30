Aberdeen City Council has decided to keep the operation of the iconic Beach Ballroom in-house and invest in it.

Councillors voted not to put the running of the 90-year-old art deco venue out to tender.

The possibility had been raised in the authority's annual budget.

It was decided to instead bring forward an improvement plan to make it more financially sustainable. Officials have warned the distinctive roof needs a £2m replacement.

Aberdeen Beach Ballroom has hosted acts including The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Image caption The venue hosts ballroom dancing

George Sim, who along with wife Elaine is a dance teacher and helps organise event at the venue, told BBC Scotland of the decision: "I think it is totally the correct way to go, the Beach ballroom is such an iconic building and it belongs to the people of Aberdeen.

"Any private enterprise would have just taken away what the Beach Ballroom actually stands for which is dance events and pure entertainment.

"The Aberdeen public will support it if the right entertainment is made available."

Of the need for a new roof, he added: "For such a beautiful building with such a history I think Lottery funding is the way to go."

The decision followed a consultation with staff and unions, and a market appraisal.