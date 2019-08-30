Image caption Officers remained at the house overnight

A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in Aberdeen. Police were called to a house in Angusfield Avenue on Thursday.

Officers said anyone with further information should get in touch.

Det Insp Gary Winter said: "Inquiries are at a very early stage and will continue throughout the coming days.

"I would like to take this opportunity to stress that there is no threat to the wider community and it appears to have been a contained incident."

He added: "I would like to thank local residents for their patience."