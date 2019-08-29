A "hopeless" bank robber has been jailed for four years and 10 months.

Darren Brunston, 47, admitted demanding money from a pregnant cashier at a Bank of Scotland Peterhead in May.

Wearing a hi-vis jacket and with his face masked, he escaped with £30 and a mobile phone, but police later found items connecting him to the crime.

Lorenzo Alonzi, defending, told the High Court in Glasgow: "This really was hopeless - if it was not so serious, it would be comical."

Judge Lord Boyd told Brunston, from Liverpool, that the cashier was still suffering flashbacks after her ordeal.