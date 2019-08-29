Boys aged 14 and 15 charged over classic vehicle vandalism in Keith
- 29 August 2019
Two boys aged 14 and 15 have been charged after damage estimated at more than £10,000 was caused to classic vehicles in Moray.
A 100-year-old convertible Austin 7 was among the vehicles targeted in a shed on Moss Street in Keith on 22 August.
Two Ford Dexta vintage tractors were also damaged.
Police Scotland said the two teenage boys would be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit, and that inquiries were ongoing.