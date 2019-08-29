NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Police investigating sudden death in Ellon

  • 29 August 2019

A sudden death is being investigated by police in an Aberdeenshire town.

Officers were called to the Ythan Terrace area of Ellon after the alarm was raised at about 08:15.

Police Scotland said in a statement: "Inquiries are ongoing and there will be a police presence in the area while these are carried out.

"Thank you to the local community for your patience."

