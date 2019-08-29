Police investigating sudden death in Ellon
- 29 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A sudden death is being investigated by police in an Aberdeenshire town.
Officers were called to the Ythan Terrace area of Ellon after the alarm was raised at about 08:15.
Police Scotland said in a statement: "Inquiries are ongoing and there will be a police presence in the area while these are carried out.
"Thank you to the local community for your patience."