The coastguard is warning about the dangers of "tombstoning" after a 12-year-old boy was injured at a harbour in Aberdeenshire.

The boy had jumped into the water at Gourdon harbour on Tuesday afternoon but was knocked unconscious when another boy landed on top of him.

He was recovered from the water by a bystander and regained consciousness by the time emergency services arrived.

His mother said he would require surgery for a cut on his face.

Thanking rescuers, she posted on Facebook: "This could quite easily have been a much different outcome and I can promise you that he will most definitely not be pier jumping in the foreseeable future.

"Again my thanks to you all and to every one of his friends who under the circumstances remained calm and did the very best they could to make sure their pal was OK."

Tombstoning - which involves leaping into the water from harbour walls, cliffs or bridges - has led to more than 20 fatalities over the past decade and multiple injuries.

Coastguard Gordon Barton said: "Jumping off of harbour walls and other structures into water can be really dangerous.

"What might have been a deep pool can become a shallow puddle just a few hours later and you do not know what else is below the water. Please don't jump into the unknown."