Damage estimated at more than £10,000 has been caused to classic vehicles in Moray by vandals, police have said.

A 100-year-old convertible Austin 7 was among the vehicles targeted in a shed on Moss Street in Keith.

The windscreen was smashed, bodywork damaged, leather roof torn, a seat ripped out and fluid poured over the inside of the vehicle.

Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said it was believed to have happened on Thursday evening.

Two Ford Dexta vintage tractors were also damaged.

Two cyclists

PC Cameron Renton said: "This was not just mindless vandalism, this was malicious and sustained damage to prized possessions that cannot be easily replaced or repaired.

"Between 7.30pm and 8.00pm last Thursday night two males were seen in the area of the shed who then bicycled towards the main road in Keith (A96).

"These individuals may have valuable information that could assist us and I would ask that anyone who knows them or has information that can help us, get in touch.

"Vandalism such as this is completely unacceptable and so I would ask the local community to think back and recall if they remember seeing anything in the area of Moss Street that could assist us with our enquiries."