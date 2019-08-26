Image copyright Google Image caption The cyclist crashed on the B976 at Marywell in Aberdeenshire

An elderly cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing on a country road in Aberdeenshire.

The 78-year-old man was cycling on the B976 at Marywell near Ballogie before the incident at about 10:00 on Sunday.

He was taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he remains in a serious condition.

Police say no other vehicle is believed to be involved. The road was closed for six hours during investigations.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information on the crash to get in touch via Police Scotland's non-emergency line.