Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Aberdeenshire
- 22 August 2019
A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on the A920 in Aberdeenshire.
The crash involving a blue Toyota Hilux SUV happened on the Huntly to Dufftown road at about 17:30.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital by air ambulance.
The road, near the junction for Haugh of Glass, is currently closed and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.