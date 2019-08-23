Image copyright University of Aberdeen Image caption Prof Sir Ian Diamond announced his plans to retire in 2017

A six-figure payment made to the former principal of the University of Aberdeen is being investigated by Scotland's charity regulator.

Prof Sir Ian Diamond announced his plans to retire in 2017.

However, it is understood his 12-month notice period only began in July last year when he had actually left his post.

The Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) told BBC Scotland that it was investigating the case.

Prof Diamond announced in August 2017 he was retiring from the post he took up in 2010.

In June, the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) said it was reviewing the payment - believed to be in the region of £280,000.

The SFC said universities receive public funds and must comply with value for money requirements, and the review was with the "full cooperation" of the university.

It is understood that the remit of that investigation will be published on 29 August.

The OSCR has now said in a statement: "We can confirm that we have an ongoing inquiry.

"In line with our inquiry policy, we cannot comment on an ongoing inquiry as this may prejudice the work of OSCR and the charity."

Esther Roberton of the University of Aberdeen said: "As senior governor of the University of Aberdeen I am committed to ensuring proper use of public money.

"The university is cooperating fully with OSCR and SFC regarding the circumstances of the retirement arrangements of the former principal."