Image caption The council will review the numbers using the bus

A decision to halve a school bus route service is to be reviewed by Aberdeen City Council after parents raised safety concerns.

The Mannofield to Hazlehead Academy number 52 service is being covered by one bus instead of two, leaving many pupils having to stand or find alternative ways to get to class.

It has been described by parents on social media as "carnage".

The council told BBC Scotland passenger numbers had been higher than expected.

The issue - along with a fare increase - was highlighted on social media on Wednesday and Thursday following the start of the new school term.

Some parents also said the issue could get worse in winter when children walking or cycling to school instead also opted for the bus.

Local councillor Ian Yuill said he had raised the concerns with the council.

Image caption Pupils have been standing on the one bus this week

He said: "A number of people have raised concerns about the bus service run to Hazlehead Academy by Bains on behalf of the council.

"The people who contacted me ask whether this new arrangement is going to be permanent and, if so, does the council believe it is appropriate that pupils should be crammed onto the bus or left to make their own way to school?"

'Review the numbers'

A council spokesman said: "While there is no statutory requirement for Aberdeen City Council to provide the 52 bus service, given that pupils are within the statutory walking distance for Hazlehead Academy which it serves, the service has nevertheless been historically provided by the council to augment existing commercial bus routes for pupils travelling to the school.

"The budgetary pressures on Aberdeen City Council are very real and well-documented and resulted in a review of all services.

"This included a review of passenger figures for the 52 service which indicated that one vehicle on this service would be sufficient, based on the capacity of a single deck bus, with the capacity including seated and standing passengers."

The council said the bus had a maximum capacity for seated and standing passengers and this would not be exceeded.

However the spokesman added: "The number of passengers using the service since the start of the new term have been higher than expected.

"The council will review the numbers of passengers using the service over the next week and will decide whether any further provision is required, but as the council is not required to provide the service there may not be the ability to increase the provision."