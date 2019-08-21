Image copyright Total

Workers on a North Sea platform were exposed to a hazardous gas, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has said.

The HSE said Total failed to prevent the exposure on Alwyn North in the East Shetland basin in June.

It involved hydrogen sulphide gas, the level of which could cause eye damage.

Total said the incident happened during work to prepare a well for drilling, and that there were "no injuries or harm to the health of those working on the area".

The company said in a statement: "Total is working closely with the HSE to understand the causes of this incident and we will continue to co-operate with them in every way to prevent a recurrence."