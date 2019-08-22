Image copyright SNS Image caption The club said the name recognises the contribution of vice chairman Dave Cormack

The name of Aberdeen FC's new community sports hub and football training facilities has been unveiled.

The first stage of the two-phase project which features the new stadium at Kingsford will be named Cormack Park.

The club said it is in recognition of vice chairman Dave Cormack's contributions to the project.

He said: "My family and I are honoured to be recognised in this way and to be part of such a huge milestone."

It is expected to be officially opened on 31 October.

The major shareholder was appointed vice-chairman in December.

Chairman Stewart Milne said: "Dave is passionate about the club and his input has helped propel AFC into a new and very exciting period as we look to complete the first phase at Kingsford in the coming months.

"As well as his financial contribution, Dave is a committed ambassador and has been instrumental in ensuring the future vision and success of the club through his fresh perspective, innovation and business acumen.

"I think it's only right we recognise his efforts. I am sure others will agree that naming the facility Cormack Park is a fitting tribute to Dave's contribution to the club."