Armed officers called out in 'ongoing inquiry' in Elgin
- 21 August 2019
Armed police officers were called out amid what has been described as "ongoing inquiries" in Elgin.
Photographs showed the swoop at an address at Councillors Walk in the Moray town on Tuesday evening.
Police said officers attended to trace a person wanted on warrant.
Police Scotland said in a statement: "Inquiries remain ongoing and the local community is thanked for its patience."