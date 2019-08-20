Image caption An aerial was installed on the roof of the school earlier this year

A quarter of the pupils at a school in Orkney are being kept at home - because their parents are worried about a mobile communications transmitter.

The 5G mobile aerial has been installed on a school building on Stronsay as part of a project to bring the newest technology to rural areas.

Some parents are concerned about potential health risks from the technology.

But regulators insisted there was no risk to public health.

The system installed on the school, which teaches about 30 pupils, is testing the feasibility of using 5G for live radio broadcasting.

Duncan, the father of six children at the school, said they would not be attending now the transmitter is in place.

"As a family we've discussed it many times," he told the BBC.

"We think education is one of the most important things you can give children.

"So it's something we are not happy to have done and we're hoping that the trial is supposed to end at the end of September.

"If it does, then our children can go back to school."

Image caption The BBC is testing how radio can be broadcast in rural areas over 5G

The transmitter at the school is operated by the BBC.

Its head of digital communications, Ian Walker, said in a letter to parents: "The equipment we're using for the 5G broadcast radio trial is based around 4G technology, which is widely used across the UK, and the radio frequencies being used are the same that are used to broadcast TV.

"The trial is fully compliant with advice from Public Health England that any exposure to radio waves must comply with guidelines set out by the ICNIRP, an independent international commission recognised by World Health Organisation.

"Those guidelines recommend that exposure to radio waves should be below a certain power level - and the power levels we measured are a thousand times lower than that level."

Simon Mann is head of radiation dosimetry at Public Health England, which regulates the health aspects of communication technology throughout the UK.

He added: "It is possible that there may be a small increase in overall exposure to radio waves when 5G is added to an existing telecommunications network or in a new area. However, the overall exposure is expected to remain low relative to guidelines and as such there should be no consequences for public health."