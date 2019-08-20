Image copyright Scottish War Blinded Image caption Jimmy Johnstone enlisted when he was just 16

A 98-year-old former soldier who survived World War Two and five years as a prisoner wants to find veterans who experienced a similar ordeal.

Jimmy Johnstone, who lives in Aberdeen, was 16 when he enlisted in 1937.

He was captured by German troops in northern France after the battle for Saint-Valery-en-Caux in 1940.

Mr Johnstone is now working with the Scottish War Blinded charity in the hope any of his fellow prisoners - or their families - can get in touch.

The surrendered 51st Highland Division soldiers had to travel hundreds of miles to camps in Germany, via Belgium and the Netherlands.

In June 1943, he managed to go on the run with fellow prisoner of war Jackie Lockwood for two weeks before they were recaptured.

'A bit foolish'

Mr Johnstone, who has limited vision, said he would like to hear from others who were there, or their families.

These include Private 'Kleats' McKenzie of the Seaforth Highlanders, Jackie Lockwood, Gerald Fury, Bert Petrie and Jim Watt.

Recalling the 1940 battle he said: "It's a little town in the valley, so the Germans had their tanks on the top of the cliffs and had their planes. We were shelled - you have no idea.

"I was actually wounded in the chest - shot. I've got a nick in my ear too. I was young, a bit foolish and brave."

Image copyright Scottish War Blinded Image caption Mr Johnstone hopes to find fellow survivors and their families

He explained: "There were thousands of us in the camps. My prisoner of war number was 14320 - I still remember it now. They had us working on farms, bridges and coal mines.

"All you were given to eat was just watery soup and a German loaf between five men. We worked every day for 12 hours."

Of the 1943 escape, he recalled: "At the camp there was a committee in charge of escaping. So if you had a plan to escape, they would collect vitamin tablets, chocolate, stuff like that for you.

"We were on the run for two weeks, disguised as Polish civilians."

'Reach out'

Speaking of 1945, he said: "One of the German guards, who said he had been a prisoner of war in Scotland during World War One, spoke to me.

"The guards with us were all older guards and no longer able to fight. This older guard couldn't speak a word of English, so we spoke in German. He said to me 'You give me a note saying I have been a good guard, and I will take you and your friends to this farm house I know'.

"I wrote a note that actually said he ought to get a boot up the behind, but he thought I'd written a nice note. He was so happy and put it in his pocket.

"He took me and three friends away to this farm. It was dark and wet. Three days we were there. Then we heard the Russian advance of shells and the bombs firing around us, so the guard told us we'd have to go. So many bullets.

"When the Americans freed the troops, I remember this American sergeant took the old guard and gave him a right doing over. But now I feel so sorry for that old guard. I regret writing that note now. I believe in the Bible and forgiveness. But at that time after being a prisoner of war for all that time that's how I'd felt."

Mr Johnstone concluded: "A lot of people say 'Jimmy, you've got sheer bloody determination'.

"My home help, Scottish War Blinded and all people who pay a visit - that's the reason I maintain I'm still here.

"I want to reach out to any ex-prisoners of war who experienced these things, or their families. I would love to hear from them."

Any survivors of the events Mr Johnstone experienced, or a relative willing to speak to him, are asked to contact the charity on 0800 035 6409.