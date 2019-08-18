Crew rescued from sinking Fraserburgh trawler
- 18 August 2019
The crew of a sinking trawler has been airlifted to safety off the Scottish coast.
Two helicopters and a lifeboat were sent to the scene, 75 miles north-east of Fraserburgh at about 05:30 on Sunday.
Five crew members of the Fraserburgh-registered Ocean Quest were rescued, and have been returned to dry land.
No-one was injured. The vessel has now sunk.