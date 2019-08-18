Image copyright Jimmy Thomson Image caption The crew of the Ocean Quest were rescued by helicopter on Sunday morning

The crew of a sinking trawler has been airlifted to safety off the Scottish coast.

Two helicopters and a lifeboat were sent to the scene, 75 miles north-east of Fraserburgh at about 05:30 on Sunday.

Five crew members of the Fraserburgh-registered Ocean Quest were rescued, and have been returned to dry land.

No-one was injured. The vessel has now sunk.