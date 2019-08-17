Man in hospital after being hit by car in Elgin
17 August 2019
A man has been taken to hospital with a head injury after being hit by a car in Elgin.
The accident happened on the A96, East Road, near Burger King, just after 11:00.
Police said the pedestrian's condition was not life-threatening.
The road was closed for about two-and-a-half hours while police investigations took place.