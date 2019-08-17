NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man in hospital after being hit by car in Elgin

  • 17 August 2019
Police at the scene Image copyright Jasper Image
Image caption The accident happened just after 11:00

A man has been taken to hospital with a head injury after being hit by a car in Elgin.

The accident happened on the A96, East Road, near Burger King, just after 11:00.

Police said the pedestrian's condition was not life-threatening.

The road was closed for about two-and-a-half hours while police investigations took place.

