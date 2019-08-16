CCTV appeal over spate of Aberdeen bus assaults
Police investigating assaults on bus journeys in Aberdeen dating back to 2017 have released an image of a man they want to speak to.
A number of assaults happened between January 2017 and November 2018.
There was also an incident at a bus stop on Market Street.
The man Police Scotland wish to trace is described as being about 5ft 7in tall, with a tanned complexion and brown hair. He speaks with a foreign accent.
PC Brendan Clarke said: "I am keen to trace the man as he may have information that could assist with our investigation and I would urge anyone who recognises him to contact us."