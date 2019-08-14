NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Police name motorcyclist killed in Aberdeenshire crash

  • 14 August 2019
A97 crash scene Image copyright JASPERIMAGE
Image caption Mr Maycock was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash

Police have named a motorcyclist who died after a collision with a car in Aberdeenshire.

Russell Maycock was on his black Kawasaki motorbike when it was involved in an accident with a black Mazda 6 on the A97 between Mossat and Kildrummy.

Mr Maycock, of Dunning, Perthshire, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 12:20 on Tuesday.

Police said inquiries are ongoing and urged witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Peter Henderson said: "We have officers supporting Russell's family at this time and our thoughts are very much with them."

