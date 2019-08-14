One hurt as fast food van fire catches fire in Kirkwall
- 14 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One person was taken to hospital after a fast food van caught fire in Orkney.
Two fire engines were called to fight the blaze in Kirkwall's Great Western Road coach park at about 09:30.
A picture posted on social media showed the van engulfed in flames with thick black smoke rising above it.
The fire service left the scene at about 10:40. Police Scotland closed off the nearby area but it has since reopened.