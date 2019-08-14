Image copyright Google Image caption It happened in a car park near the Aith Charity Shop

Police have appealed for information after a child was approached by a man in Shetland.

The incident, involving a boy, happened in a car park, near the Aith Charity Shop, at about 14:00 on Tuesday.

The man police want to trace is described as white and about 5ft 5in tall.

He was wearing a black hooded top, navy trousers and red or blue trainers. He was also reportedly wearing a dark item covering the lower half of his face.

Insp Martyn Brill said: "Incidents of this nature are extremely rare in Shetland and I would reassure people that we are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this report.

"No physical contact was made and the boy was not injured in any way."

He added: "I would urge anyone who was in the area around that time to get in touch."