Appeal over golden eagle 'with trap on leg'
- 13 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The sighting of a golden eagle with what appeared to be a trap attached to its leg in the skies over Aberdeenshire has sparked an appeal for information.
The bird of prey was seen flying in the Crathie area of Deeside.
Concerns were raised by a tourist and Police Scotland said there were serious concerns for the bird's welfare.
Sgt Kim Wood said: "We would encourage anyone who has information which could help to locate this eagle to contact the Police on 101."