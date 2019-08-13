Image copyright Police Scotland

The sighting of a golden eagle with what appeared to be a trap attached to its leg in the skies over Aberdeenshire has sparked an appeal for information.

The bird of prey was seen flying in the Crathie area of Deeside.

Concerns were raised by a tourist and Police Scotland said there were serious concerns for the bird's welfare.

Sgt Kim Wood said: "We would encourage anyone who has information which could help to locate this eagle to contact the Police on 101."