NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

'Serious' crash involving motorbike and car on A97 in Aberdeenshire

  • 13 August 2019

The emergency services have been called to a "serious" accident involving a motorcycle and car in Aberdeenshire.

The collision happened on the A97 between Mossat and Kildrummy.

Police Scotland said the road has been closed from from the junction with the A944 at Mossat as a result.

Diversions have been put in place and motorists have been asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

