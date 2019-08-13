'Serious' crash involving motorbike and car on A97 in Aberdeenshire
- 13 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The emergency services have been called to a "serious" accident involving a motorcycle and car in Aberdeenshire.
The collision happened on the A97 between Mossat and Kildrummy.
Police Scotland said the road has been closed from from the junction with the A944 at Mossat as a result.
Diversions have been put in place and motorists have been asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.