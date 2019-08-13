Image caption Alan Donnelly denies sexual assault

The former depute provost of Aberdeen touched a man on his hand and beard at an event in the city, it has been claimed in court.

Conservative councillor Alan Donnelly went on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after denying sexual assault.

Giving evidence behind a screen, his accuser claimed Mr Donnelly had given him his business card and requested he contact him on his personal number.

The man - who was working at an event - said he felt uncomfortable.

The case continues in October.