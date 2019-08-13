Former Aberdeen depute provost on trial for sexual assault
- 13 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The former depute provost of Aberdeen touched a man on his hand and beard at an event in the city, it has been claimed in court.
Conservative councillor Alan Donnelly went on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after denying sexual assault.
Giving evidence behind a screen, his accuser claimed Mr Donnelly had given him his business card and requested he contact him on his personal number.
The man - who was working at an event - said he felt uncomfortable.
The case continues in October.