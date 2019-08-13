Suspended Labour group has no control over Aberdeen by-election candidate
Aberdeen's suspended Labour group will not have control over who stands for the party at a forthcoming by-election.
Nine councillors were suspended in 2017 after they disobeyed former leader Kezia Dugdale's instructions not to form a coalition with Conservatives.
A by-election for two seats in Bridge of Don will be held in October.
Group leader Jenny Laing said the Scottish Labour Party would select a candidate through its normal procedures.
She told BBC Scotland: "Labour will be standing a candidate for the Bridge of Don by-election.
"They have yet to be selected. The Labour Party will be going through the normal processes of choosing a candidate."
The by-election will be held on Thursday 3 October.
It follows the death of SNP's Sandy Stuart and the resignation of Conservative Bridge of Don councillor Brett Hunt.