Image copyright Aberdeen City Council Image caption The by-election follows the death of Sandy Stuart, left, and Brett Hunt's resignation

Aberdeen's suspended Labour group will not have control over who stands for the party at a forthcoming by-election.

Nine councillors were suspended in 2017 after they disobeyed former leader Kezia Dugdale's instructions not to form a coalition with Conservatives.

A by-election for two seats in Bridge of Don will be held in October.

Group leader Jenny Laing said the Scottish Labour Party would select a candidate through its normal procedures.

She told BBC Scotland: "Labour will be standing a candidate for the Bridge of Don by-election.

"They have yet to be selected. The Labour Party will be going through the normal processes of choosing a candidate."

The by-election will be held on Thursday 3 October.

It follows the death of SNP's Sandy Stuart and the resignation of Conservative Bridge of Don councillor Brett Hunt.