Asbestos was present in roof sheeting at a former school being demolished in Aberdeen, the city council has confirmed.

BBC Scotland revealed on Friday work had been suspended at the Kincorth Academy site amid concerns.

The council launched an investigation into the incident.

A spokesman said on Monday: "Works in connection with removing asbestos cement roof sheeting have ceased whilst investigations are still ongoing".

The council was told in November last year to improve procedures after there was no emergency response for five days following asbestos being disturbed at a different school.

Teachers, janitors, cleaners and other workers were allowed on to the Bridge of Don Academy premises following the incident in July 2018.