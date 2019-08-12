Search for missing Peterhead man Ruaridh Sandison stepped up
- 12 August 2019
A major search for a missing man in Aberdeenshire is being stepped up.
Ruaridh Sandison, 24, from Peterhead, was last seen in the Gadle Braes area of the town at about 04:20 on Saturday. His disappearance is said to be out of character.
He is 6ft tall, of slim build, and has ginger hair. When last seen he was wearing a white jumper, black jeans and white trainers.
A police helicopter and police kayakers are involved in the search.