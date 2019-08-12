NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Teenager sentenced for Aberdeen hillside grass fires

  • 12 August 2019
Aberdeen fire Image copyright Fubar News
Image caption Fires broke out in Aberdeen last year

A teenager who started hillside grass fires in Aberdeen has been sentenced to nine months' detention.

Ryan Smith, 19, admitted wilful fireraising after the blazes at The Gramps in September last year.

He was arrested after police launched an investigation into the series of fires.

Smith was sentenced when he appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

