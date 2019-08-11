Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Ruaridh Sandison was last seen in the Gadle Braes area of Peterhead

The Coastguard has joined a police search for a 24-year-old man who went missing after a night out with friends.

Ruaridh Sandison, from Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, was last seen in the Gadle Braes area of the town at about 04:20 on Saturday.

His disappearance has been described as being out of character.

Mr Sandison is 6ft tall, of slim build with ginger hair. When last seen, he was wearing a white jumper, black jeans and white trainers.

Insp Gareth Hannan, who is leading the inquiry, said: "I would ask anyone who has seen Ruaridh or a male matching his description to contact Police Scotland.

"I would also like to advise residents of Peterhead that there will be an increased police presence in the area as we carry out our inquiries assisted by the Coastguard."