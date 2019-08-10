Image copyright Jasper Image

The driver who died in a single-vehicle road crash on the A98 in Moray on Friday has been named by police.

He was 34-year-old Christopher Newlands from Buckie.

Mr Newlands was driving a silver Ford Fiesta when it crashed off the road and into trees next to the Fochabers to Buckie road at about 16:00. There was no-one else in the car.

Police said an investigation into the cause of the collision near Swiss Cottage was ongoing.

They appealed for information from anyone who saw the Fiesta before the crash, or witnessed the collision itself.