Image copyright Google

Demolition work at a former Aberdeen school has been suspended, amid concerns about the potential disturbance of asbestos.

An alleged breach of safe working practices by a contractor at Kincorth Academy was brought to the council's attention on Thursday.

Aberdeen City Council said work had been suspended while an investigation was carried out.

Work will only resume once the council is satisfied, a spokesman added.

"The health, safety and well-being of our staff and contractors is of highest priority," he said.

The city council was told in November last year to improve procedures after there was no emergency response for five days to asbestos being disturbed at a different school.

Teachers, janitors, cleaners and other workers were allowed on to the Bridge of Don Academy premises following the incident in July 2018.