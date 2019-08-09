Image copyright Jasperimage Image caption The offences are alleged to have been committed on the A98 at Cullen last September

Six men have appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of three bikers.

Ian Ewing, 44, Patrick Noble, 52, Kyle Urquhart, 22, Ian Yeomans, 57, Lewis Ross, 36, and Steven McSeveney, 33, appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

They are alleged to have committed the offences on the A98 Fochabers to Banff Road at Cullen, Moray, on 8 September.

The charges include driving vehicles at two of the bikers and attacking two with weapons, including a claw hammer.

The men appearing in the dock were from Stonehaven, Aberdeen, Peterhead, Insch and Alford.

It is alleged that, while acting with others, they drove a vehicle at biker Alistair Thompson and attempted to knock him off his motorbike.

Claw hammer

They are also accused of driving a vehicle at Colin Sutherland, causing him to fall from his bike and losing consciousness, then assaulting him with a claw hammer, tyre iron and baseball bat. They are also alleged to have kicked him on the body and cut his clothing with a knife.

All six are also charged with attempting to murder John Sutherland by causing him to fall from his bike and striking him with a claw hammer, tyre iron and baseball bat.

They are also accused of assaulting two other bikers, Edward Forrest and Nicky Syratt, to the danger of their lives.

And they face a charge of committing a breach of the peace, while acting with others and with their faces masked, by brandishing weapons and repeatedly striking motorbikes with them.

All six deny all the charges against them.

Judge Lord Matthews set a trial date for January next year.