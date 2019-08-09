Image caption Police were called to a non-clinical area of the hospital at about 12:30 on Friday

An area of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has been cordoned off by the emergency services after a package containing an unidentified substance was discovered.

Police were called to an office in a non-clinical area of the hospital at about 12:30 on Friday.

Officers described the package as being "aimed at an individual" and not directed at NHS Grampian or any patients.

There are no reports of anyone having suffered ill effects.

Insp Chris Kerr said: "Officers are in attendance at an office within a non-clinical area of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where a package containing an unidentified substance has been discovered.

"As per protocol we are liaising with other emergency services at the scene as we carry out inquiries.

"I would stress that at this stage this would appear to be an isolated incident aimed at an individual and not directed at NHS Grampian or any patients."

Insp Kerr said police did not believe there was a wider threat to the public, patients or staff at the hospital.

He added: "Our inquiries are ongoing and at a very early stage and further information will be released when available."