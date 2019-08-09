Police are trying to trace the owner of a car that was found abandoned on its roof in Aberdeenshire.

The Ford Ka was discovered on the B993, between Kemnay and Monymusk, shortly after 05:00 on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said no-one was found inside or near the vehicle.

The road has been closed and diversions put in place while investigations continue. Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.