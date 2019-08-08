NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man charged after child found alone in Aberdeen street

  • 8 August 2019
Mugiemoss Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The child was found alone early on Thursday

A 32-year-old man has been charged after a young child was found wandering alone in Aberdeen.

The child was spotted in the city's Mugiemoss Road at about 07:55.

Police have said the child was unharmed as a result of the incident.

The man is to be reported to the procurator fiscal.