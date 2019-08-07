Coastguard helicopter and lifeboat crews are searching off the Aberdeenshire coast after a distress alert from a man overboard beacon.

Rescue teams were sent to the area near Fraserburgh at about 15:00.

The Maritime & Coastguard Agency said mayday relay broadcasts were also being made to other vessels in the area asking crews to keep a look out.

A spokeswoman said the incident was ongoing and there was no further information at this time.