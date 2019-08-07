Image copyright Not specified Image caption Brae Alpha lies about 155 miles (250km) north east of Aberdeen

Oil and gas company RockRose Energy has been handed an improvement notice by the health and safety executive after a supply vessel hit a North Sea platform.

The incident happened on 6 June when the Grampian Explorer entered a 500m safety zone around the Brae Alpha rig.

HSE said the company did not monitor if the vessel was adhering to movement procedures.

It was travelling up to a speed of six knots rather than a guideline speed of up to 0.5 knots.

The collision caused damage to the vessel and the platform, which lies about 155 miles (250km) north east of Aberdeen.

RockRose has until 20 December to comply with the improvement notice.