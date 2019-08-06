Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Dameon MacPhee died in the crash

A motorist accused of causing the death of a young father is blaming another driver for the fatal crash, a court has been told.

Dameon MacPhee, 23, died after a two-vehicle crash on the A96 between Elgin and Lhanbryde on 15 November 2017.

Antony Zanre, 67, from Peterhead, denies driving dangerously and has lodged a defence of incrimination.

His offer to plead guilty to careless driving was declined at the High Court in Glasgow.

Mr Zanre is alleged to have overtaken other vehicles at excessive speed when it was unsafe to do so.

'Evasive action'

Prosecutors claim that he drove into the path of a car being driven by Katelyn Watson, causing her to brake.

It is claimed this forced another driver, Laura Stocks, to take evasive action by driving onto the wrong side of the road where she collided with Mr Zanre's car.

Ms Stocks, a two-year-old boy and a woman who were passengers in her car were seriously injured.

Mr MacPhee, who was also one of Ms Stocks' passengers, was so severely injured that he died.

Defence counsel Susan Duff told the court: "Mr Zanre has lodged a special defence of incrimination against Laura Stocks."

Judge Lord Matthews set the trial for 14 November at the High Court in Edinburgh.