Helicopter in Balmedie beach rescue operation
- 5 August 2019
A rescue operation was launched after two people got into difficulty in water at an Aberdeenshire beach.
Coastguards, lifeboats and a helicopter were sent to the scene at Balmedie.
It is understood those involved made it back to shore. A helicopter transferred them to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Their condition is not known.