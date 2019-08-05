NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Helicopter in Balmedie beach rescue operation

  • 5 August 2019
Helicopter over Balmedie beach in Aberdeenshire Image copyright Fubar News

A rescue operation was launched after two people got into difficulty in water at an Aberdeenshire beach.

Coastguards, lifeboats and a helicopter were sent to the scene at Balmedie.

It is understood those involved made it back to shore. A helicopter transferred them to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Their condition is not known.

Related Topics