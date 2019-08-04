Man, 78, seriously injured in Aberdeenshire motorbike crash
- 4 August 2019
A 78-year-old man is in a serious condition at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a crash involving his motorbike and an SUV.
The collision took place on the B9170 Oldmeldrum to Methlick road near the Craigdam junction, Aberdeenshire, at about 12:10 on Saturday.
The road remained closed for over eight hours while Police carried out their investigations.
The 61-year-old driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe SUV was not injured.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.